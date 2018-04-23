Conte: Mourinho and I have resolved feud

Antonio Conte has revealed that he and Jose Mourinho have made peace after a bitter war of words stretching back to October 2016.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho and current incumbent Conte have regularly traded barbs since Mourinho took exception to Conte's celebrations during the Blues' 4-0 win over Manchester United last season.

The pair are set to go head to head in the FA Cup final on 19 May. However, Conte has suggested the encounter will not be as acrimonious as others.

"With Jose we have clarified the situation, there is not a problem between him and I," the Italian is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"For sure we are talking about two managers with strong characters, and two winners, when in your mind, your heart and your blood there is the will to win. For sure we want to try to win this trophy, the same way Manchester United will want to."

Conte expressed respect for the Portuguese manager and even went as far as to claim that Manchester United are favourites for the final.

"This final is a game between two great teams. In my mind I can tell you that we played the final last season as favourites [against Arsenal] and this season we will not be favourites, but last season we lost the final," he said.

"I have great respect for United's story and Mourinho's story and I think they have the same respect for Chelsea's story and my story."