Parlour: Benitez a perfect fit for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour would love to see Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

The race is on to find a suitable replacement for Wenger as his 22-year-reign at Arsenal comes to an end.

Naturally, several contenders find themselves in the running, and former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Benitez is certainly among them.

Benitez has done a superb job with Newcastle since joining them two years ago, getting them promoted to the Premier League in his first full year in charge and securing their future in the English top flight this season despite being strapped for funds.

As far as Parlour is concerned, the Spaniard has all the necessary qualities required to be a success at Arsenal.

“What he has done for Newcastle this season is amazing,” he said.

“With not a lot of investment he’s got them playing so well. They are out of trouble when it looked like they would be in a relegation battle, and now they are sitting really healthy in the league.

“He would be a great fit, but whether Arsenal want to go down that road…

“There are younger managers as well, and they may say ‘let’s give one of them an opportunity’, or go for one of the more experienced ones; Luis Enrique is favourite, but I know Chelsea might be looking at him as well.

“So this board have got to make a big decision now, because I’ve always thought whoever replaces Arsene Wenger is going to have a hell of a job taking the club forward. It’s not an easy job.”