Zaha: They want me to get banned

Wilfried Zaha is unhappy with the treatment he has been getting from referees, saying he feels there is a campaign to have him banned.

The Crystal Palace winger feels he should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday’s goalless draw with Watford, but instead was booked by Chris Kavanagh.

Zaha has faced accusations of diving in the past and has now been booked four times for simulation since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Before being booked, the Ivory Coast international had another penalty appeal denied after he went down from an Adrian Mariappa tackle, whom he says admitted after the game that Zaha should have been given the penalty.

Zaha told Sky Sports: “I feel that there totally is [a campaign against me].

“I see other players dive, but I don't see people trying to get them banned the way they want to get me banned. I haven't been banned so I'm clearly not diving.

“It was definitely a penalty. I was so shocked when the ref told me it was a dive.

“What was funny was after the game – even though it makes no difference – was that he [Mariappa] has actually gone: ‘I’ll be honest, Wilf, it was actually a pen.'

“I was happy that he admitted that, even if I got a yellow card when I shouldn't have.”