Was Klopp to blame for West Brom comeback?

Former Premier League star turned football pundit Garth Crooks believes a decision made by Jurgen Klopp was responsible for West Brom’s comeback against Liverpool.

The Reds were leading the bottom-of-the-table Baggies by two goals to nil but ultimately had to settle for a point as the home side scored twice in the last 10 minutes to claim a share of the spoils.

Crooks said it was great to see Danny Ings return to the Liverpool side and score a goal, but he was left mystified by Klopp’s decision to substitute the striker in the second half.

Ings’ career has been heavily disrupted by injury since joining the Reds from Burnley, but has seen increasing game time in Klopp’s team since December.

He was able to repay Klopp’s faith in him by scoring his first goal since the German’s arrival at Anfield in the fourth minute of the clash at The Hawthorns.

But despite continuing to look good and causing the West Brom defenders plenty of problems, he was hauled off and replaced by Roberto Firmino shortly after the hour-mark.

As far as Crooks is concerned, the substitution broke Liverpool’s rhythm and led to West Brom’s comeback.

“It was great to see Danny Ings back in a Liverpool shirt and looking so effective. Two years he spent recovering from injury and, from the look on his face, putting Liverpool 1-0 up must have felt like winning the lottery,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Why Jurgen Klopp took off the striker, I don’t know. Ings needs game time and was running Ahmed Hegazi ragged at the time. The West Brom central defender must have been delighted to see Ings substituted. Liverpool’s game started to fall apart the moment the striker left the field.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Roma.