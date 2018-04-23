Wenger: Lack of unity has hurt Arsenal

Arsene Wenger says the lack of unity among Arsenal fans in recent seasons has been “hurtful” to the club, but denied fatigue is behind his decision to quit at the end of the season

The Frenchman announced on Friday he would leave the club in the summer after almost 22 years in the hot seat.

The move comes after several years of protests by groups of fans calling for him to leave, with empty seats at the Emirates a regular feature at recent home games.

Arsenal look set to miss out on a top-four spot for the second season in succession, their only hope of reaching the Champions League depending on whether they win the Europa League.

Asked about his decision to quit while speaking to reporters following the Gunners 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday, a result that sees them remain in sixth place, Wenger said: “I was not tired.”

“Personally I believe this club is respected all over the world, much more than in England.

“The fans did not give me the image of unity I want all over the world and that was hurtful because I think the club is respected”.

“The image we gave from our club is not what it is and not what I like.”

Commenting on the actions of supporters, the 68-year said: “I’m not resentful with the fans, I just feel if my personality is in the way of what I think our club is, for me that is more important than me.”

“That is what I want to say, it is nothing to do with the fans. The fans were not happy – I can understand that. That is my job and I have to live with that, I can accept that.”