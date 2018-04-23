Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year.

The Egyptian forward beat off competition from Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Manchester United’s David de Gea and Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva to scoop the prestigious award in a vote by his fellow players.

Sane won the young player of the year award.

The award tops a stellar first year for the Egyptian, who joined Liverpool for £34m from Roma in the summer.

Salah has scored an incredible 31 goals in 33 league games in his first year for Jurgen Klopp’s side and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot.

His goals and dynamic forward play have also propelled Liverpool to the last four of the Champions League.

Salah’s 31st league goal against West Brom on Saturday took him level with Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, equalling the record for a 38-game season with three games remaining.

De Bruyne came in second place while Kane was third.

Salah earned the praise of Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp, whose congratulatory message appeared on a big screen at the ceremony.

“Congratulations. Really rare in football that you win as an individual, but this team lifts from personality, players and I am really happy to be “your manager over the past year,” said Klopp.

“This award is an unbelievable honour for you and your family to be proud of.

“We have had a great ride so far, but we have few more yards to go.

“Now please, grab the trophy and come home… we play on Tuesday!”