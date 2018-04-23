Champions City rout Swansea at the Etihad

English Premier League champions Manchester City were once again in imperious mood as they routed struggling Swansea City 5-0 in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0

David Silva gets first

Sterling adds second

De Bruyne smashes home third

Bernardo Silva nets fourth and Jesus gets number five

#PEP: The important thing is the performance, we played at a quite similar level this season. Swansea have lost just three games with Carlos as manager. It’s not easy against them, we attacked really well#cityvswans #mancity pic.twitter.com/bjtgsvd1vK — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 22, 2018

Match report

The Citizens were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through David Silva and Raheem Sterling as they completely dominated the first half.

In the second stanza Kevin De Bruyne scored a rocket before Bernardo Silva scored from a rebound after Gabriel Jesus saw his penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski. Jesus then added a late fifth with his head.

Match report

Manchester City took full control of the game from the first whistle and it appeared it would only be a matter of time before the first goal arrived.

It duly did in the 12th minute after more brilliant link-up play from the English Premier League champions. Bruyne fed Sterling inside the box, and he pulled it back to the onrushing Silva.

The Spain wizard took a touch before volleying superbly into the corner beyond Fabianski. It appeared it may turn into a rout for the Citizens should they feel up for the challenge four minutes later.

When left-back Fabian Delph played a sharp one-two with Silva to beat the offside trap and get clear down the flank, his accurate cross meant Sterling had the easiest of finishes with a tap-in to score his 18th league goal.

The visitors to the Etihad were offering very little in attack and could barely get on the ball to make anything happen. As such, in the 33rd minute it was nearly 3-0 as De Bruyne showed quick feet to switch the ball to his left-foot, before unleashing a powerful drive which Fabianski saved well.

The rebound from Sterling was again saved by the goalkeeper though it would not have counted anyway due to offside. Alfie Mawson did force Ederson into a save but it was a tame effort from distance just before the break.

After the interval, the demolition continued as De Bruyne added another stunning strike from distance to his catalogue of long-range goals. In the 54th minute he found space from just outside the area before crashing home a shot which gave the keeper no chance.

Mawson nearly pulled one back but missed a free header at the far post which he sent over the crossbar. Nonetheless, the relentless assault led to a fourth goal for City after Sterling was hauled down in the box by Federico Fernández. Jesus saw his penalty saved by Fabianski, though Silva tapped in the rebound.

In the closing stages teenage substitute Phil Foden set up Jesus, though the Brazil striker missed a sitter as he sent a header straight at the keeper. Captain Vincent Kompany also nodded just wide though Jesus got a late fifth as he headed home from a stunning Yaya Toure assist.