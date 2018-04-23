Arsene’s Arsenal cruise past Hammers

Arsenal recorded an impressive 4-1 victory over West Ham in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal 4 West Ham United 1

Monreal scores on 51′

Arnautovic levels on 64′

Ramsey put Arsenal ahead on 82′

Lacazette with a third on 85′

Lacazette seals win in the 89′

Match summary

Nacho Monreal broke the deadlock at the Emirates with a fine finish just after the break.

Marko Arnautovic levelled for the Hammers, but Aaron Ramsey restored his side’s lead ahead of two late goals from Alexandre Lacazette to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Full report

Arsenal started brightly with Danny Welbeck attacking a good Granit Xhaka ball that was well cleared by the Hammers’ defence.

Laurent Koscielny was inches away with a ninth minute header from a Xhaka corner as Fernandes so nearly connected to a Joao Mario throughball as West Ham got forward.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina got down low to his left to keep out a Mario shot moments later as Shkodran Mustafi got back well to block an effort from Arnautovic.

The Austrian striker was set away down the left again, but this time Ospina made a strong save as he looked to curl the ball into the top right corner.

Arsenal were then nearly behind as Cheikhou Kouyate shouldered a ball onto the top of the Gunners’ crossbar from a Mario corner on 16 minutes.

Moments later, Fernandes was wide with wild effort after being set up by Arnautovic while Hector Bellerin should have done better with a shot he blazed over after being teed up by Welbeck.

The England man was next to shoot wide with a couple of chances on the half-hour mark before heading over on the dive as he connected to a cross from Bellerin from the right – just after Joe Hart tipped a Xhaka free-kick over his goal.

Mohamed Elneny was withdrawn for Ainsley Maitland-Niles after injuring himself in a challenge with Mark Noble as the first half ended with a couple of unsuccessful West Ham corner before Aaron Ramsey flashed a shot wide on the turn.

Arsenal’s best chance arrived in the 48th minute as Welbeck chested an Alexandre Lacazette’s cross into the path of Nacho Monreal who shot at Hart.

But Monreal was to hand his side the lead, just three minutes later with a fine left-footed volley from the edge of the box from a Xhaka corner.

With the Gunners now in control, Lacazette had an effort deflect wide before Ramsey was inches off target from an Alex Iwobi lay-off.

West Ham though, introduced Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini for Joao Mario and Edimilson Fernandes, and the changes made an almost instant impact, with Hernandez just off target from a Manuel Lanzini delivery.

But Arnautovic was far more clinical with 64 minutes on the clock, to level the score with an unstoppable drive after a poor clearing punch from Ospina.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaced Iwobi as Arsenal looked to respond, but it was Xhaka next to threaten, with a strike that Hart tipped behind for a corner.

Hart made an even better save to deny Welbeck on 79 minutes, with his save proving crucial, as Ramsey restored the home side’s lead, with a cross that floated past the away stopper after Declan Rice had ducked out of his header.

And Lacazette secured the result with his goal barely three minutes later, with a fierce drive that flew in off Aaron Cresswell.

Lacazette put the icing on the cake for Arsene Wenger and his side with a super strike for a fourth goal of the afternoon after being played in by Ramsey.