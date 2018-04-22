Moyes: Wenger will have international suitors

David Moyes says departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will have his pick of countries to chose from after the World Cup.

Wenger, who is set to leave the Gunners at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, takes on Moyes’ West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The former Monaco boss has given no indication of his intention to retire from football, with Moyes suggesting he would be an asset to any country that comes calling.

Speaking ahead of the game, he told Sky Sports: “I think Arsene Wenger could have the pick of a host of international jobs.

“When the World Cup is over he will be the number one target for a number of countries wanting him to be their coach. There will be lots of countries interested in him.”

He added that a position in the Premier League may also be an option.

“He may stay in the Premier League because he’s a proper football man. He is someone who looks to develop things because we’re not getting managers with 22 years in one job anymore.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he continued working somewhere.”