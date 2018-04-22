Rodgers plays down Arsenal rumours

Brendan Rodgers has played down the possibility of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after declaring it would “take something extraordinary” to see him leave Celtic.

Speculation has indicated that former Liverpool boss Rodgers is among the contenders to take over from Wenger after the Frenchman announced that he would be step down at the end of the season.

But Rodgers is happy at Scottish side Celtic, who are on the verge of winning a second successive domestic treble.

“There is always a lot of speculation around,” said Rodgers.

“I have three years left on my contract here, I am very happy. There is always going to be speculation because with Arsene leaving there has to be names put in the hat.

“It would take something extraordinary to take me away from here.

“I came in on a year’s deal and the club offered me four years and I was happy to sign that. After this season I will have three more years and I will be so happy if I can see that three years out.

“I love working here and the whole process of developing players, winning games and seeing the club progress. There is still a lot to do here.

“I am obviously privileged to be manager of Celtic, big club, huge demands and I am only helping the club grow and go forward and order to do that it is about happiness.

“There will be somewhere I can go and maybe earn two or three times more money than I am now.

“It is not about that. I am still relatively young as a manager at 45, I am happy in my professional life and really content outside of that as well.”