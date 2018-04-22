Palace secure important point at Watford

An entertaining game of two halves saw Watford and Crystal Palace play out to a goalless draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0

Okaka header hits crossbar early on

Ward almost scores own goal from a cross

Milivojevic strikes woodwork in second half

Tomkins header comes off frame of the goal

Match Summary

Both teams hit the woodwork but failed to breach the opposition goal. Roy Hodgson’s side is now six points above the relegation zone on 35 points.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are all but assured of their Premier League status for next season having moved up to 11th place, nine points clear of danger.

The home side have hit the bar, but that's as close as we've come to a goal#WATCRY pic.twitter.com/jssQxbhYBh — Premier League (@premierleague) April 21, 2018

Full Report

Just three points and four places separated the two clubs in the table and that showed as they cancelled each other out in the opening stages of the encounter.

The hosts were unlucky not to have had a fourth-minute lead. Stefano Okaka fed the ball out wide to Troy Deeney and then got onto the end of his captain’s cross, but his well-timed header come back off the crossbar.

Palace had Wayne Hennessey to thank for not going behind in the 19th minute. Deeney’s shot across the faceoff goal was deflected towards goal by Joel Ward, but his keeper managed to hold on tight on the line.

The visitors had their first attempt on goal 10 minutes before the break. Andros Townsend’s free-kick was headed on target by James Tomkins, but he was denied by Orestis Karnezis in the Watford goal.

The Eagles were denied by the upright two minutes after the hour mark. Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick cannoned off the bar after he was afforded the chance when Wilfred Zaha was fouled on the edge of the box by Adrian Mariappa.

The south Londoners were inches away from taking the lead 20 minutes from time. Tomkins again was at the heart of it as his header came off the inside of the right post and was cleared away from danger by Deeney.

Palace was getting closer but a combination of bad luck and a lack of composure saw them battle to punish Watford.