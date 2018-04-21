West Brom steal late draw against Liverpool

Two goals in the last 12 minutes saw West Brom complete a fantastic comeback to secure a point against Liverpool with the match finishing 2-2 at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion 2 Liverpool 2

Ings nets early opener (4′)

Salah scores second (72′)

Livermore gets one back (78′)

Rondon equalises (88′)

Match summary

Danny Ings put Liverpool in front in just the fourth minute as the striker swept home. Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage in the 72nd minute with a great dink over Ben Foster.

But Jake Livermore brought West Brom back into the game with his goal six minutes later, and in the 88th minute Salomon Rondon grabbed the equaliser when he headed home a good corner from Chris Brunt.

Full report

Liverpool were off to the perfect start when Ings scored his first goal in the Premier League since October 2015 just four minutes in. Sadio Mane did well to drift past the Baggies defence before finding Wijnaldum who couldn’t turn the ball in, but the ever present Ings was there to fire home.

Soon after, Salah did well to beat Kieran Gibbs, but his deflected shot flew inches wide of the target.

Rodriguez came within inches of equalising before half time after Livermore had powered forward. His delivery found Chris Brunt who could only volley across the face of the goal.

Ings though almost bagged his brace on the brink of the half-time break after Salah did well to find the striker in the middle of the box. A perfect first touch set him up well, but Ben Foster was out quickly to make the all-important block.

Liverpool were quickly out of the blocks at the start to the second-half, and thought they had a penalty when Ings was taken out by Dawson, but the referee waved play on.

With 20 minutes left, the Baggies introduced Jonny Evans in place of James McClean which prompted a change of formation as they went to three at the back.

But just a minute later, Liverpool sliced through the home defence to add a second. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain burst through the middle before threading an inch perfect ball through to Salah, who took a delightful touch to lift the ball over Foster into the net.

West Brom were to respond though, and got a goal back through Livermore after a flurry in the box in the wake of a corner – that eventually saw the midfielder bundle the ball home to give the Baggies a late lifeline.

Ten minutes later, Rondon created late drama as he stole ahead of Dejan Lovren to nod a brilliant corner from Brunt past Karius to pull the score level with two minutes of normal time remaining.

It was a remarkable comeback from West Brom who despite being all but relegated, put on a late spectacle for their fans while Liverpool were left frustrated as they lost the opportunity to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United.