Conte: Mourinho’s job at Chelsea was easier than mine

Antonio Conte has claimed that winning games at Chelsea was easier when Jose Mourinho was boss than it is now.

Conte won 65 of his first 100 games with the Blues, seven less than his fierce rival. However, he feels that stat isn’t an accurate measure of his performance compared to Mourinho’s.

“I could do better — this is my mentality. For sure this is a good stat. Mourinho is 72? But we are talking about a good manager,” Conte said.

“Don’t forget that the first 100 games with Mourinho was many years ago. Now it’s not simple to have these results at Chelsea.

“This is a different era in the history of the club. There are differences between now and then and I have to consider this.”

For example, Conte pointed out that he had to revive Chelsea last season after a dismal 10th place finish in 2015/16.

He said: “Last season, we won the title after 10th place — and when you win the title in this way, it’s a great, great achievement.”