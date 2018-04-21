Preview: Arsenal v West Ham United

Arsene Wenger will be eager for all three points against West Ham on Sunday having announced his decision to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Premier League

Date: 22 April 2018

Round 34

Kick-off: 14H30 (local time)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: L. Mason

Assistants: H. Lennard, M. Wilkes

Fourth official: G. Scott

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 121 59 34 28

West Ham United 121 28 34 59

Previous encounter

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United 19/12/17 League Cup

Arsenal goalscorer: D. Welbeck (42′)

Players to watch

Arsenal have a number of inform attackers, namely Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (six goals in eight games), Danny Welbeck (five) and Alexandre Lacazette (11), who have all scored in recent matches, supported by a dynamic midfield, where the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil have been shining brightly as they look to end the season strongly.

Javier Hernandez has had to show his quality from the bench this season, scoring eight goals with very little game time overall. His support has come in the form of Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll most recently, who scored to save a point against Stoke last time out.

Team form and manager quotes

Arsenal went a long way to silence their critics this season with a run of six consecutive wins, that included victories over AC Milan and CSKA Moscow to set up a Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

They also took points off Watford, Stoke and Southampton, but most recently lost 2-1 to Newcastle, who are on a good run of their own.

The Gunners come into this match in six place on the Premier League standings, nine behind fifth-placed Chelsea and 14 adrift of Tottenham in fourth.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are in 14th spot, just six clear of the relegation places. They ended a run of three losses to beat Southampton 3-0, ahead of 1-1 draws with Chelsea and Stoke.

Ahead of the clash, Wenger said that he felt West Ham would survive the drop.

He said: “They are safe, I would say. Mathematically, no.

“When you’re in that, as long as you’re not mathematically safe, there’s no relief there. At the moment I would say that they’re 80 per cent safe.”

He added: “I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.”

West Ham manager David Moyes, meanwhile, praised Wenger for his work with Arsenal.

He said: “It’s been an incredible achievement for him to be in the job that long – as it was for Sir Alex Ferguson. I thought I did well with 11 years at Everton.

“Real football people appreciate what he’s done. He is a proper football man, he lives and breathes it, he’s dedicated to his job and his sport.

“I’d probably wish it hadn’t been announced before this weekend but most people appreciate Arsene and what he has done in football.”

Team news

With a Europa League semi-final on Thursday, Wenger could rest a few key players. Aaron Ramsey is fit following a shin injury. Jack Wilshere is expected to be out with a minor ankle injury.

For the Hammers, Angelo Ogbonna is a doubt with tendinitis. James Collins (hamstring) is still sidelined but Pedro Obiang (knee) could be in contention.