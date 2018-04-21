Mourinho respects Wenger, despite tensions

Jose Mourinho insists departing Arsene Wenger deserves huge respect, despite the tension between the duo over the years.

Wenger and Mourinho have been fierce rivals since the latter was appointed as Chelsea manager in 2004.

But after Wenger announced on Friday that his 22 year tenure at Arsenal will end this summer, Mourinho was wholesome in his praise for the Frenchman.

The Manchester United boss insists the touchline battles between the pair had no bearing on the respect that he holds for the 68-year-old.

“If he is happy with the decision he made and looks forward to the next chapter of his career and his life, I am really happy for him. If he is sad, I am sad,” said Mourinho.

“I am pretty sure that we as a club – especially because Mr Wenger and Arsenal were for many, many years the biggest rivals of the Sir Alex era – will show Mr Wenger the respect that he deserves.

“In the end, probably the ones [managers] that respect each other more are the ones that have the problems.

“It is power against power. It is quality against quality. It is ambition against ambition.

“But in the end, it is people from the same business and people that respect each other and respect each other’s careers.”