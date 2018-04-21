Benitez eager to discuss Newcastle future

Rafa Benitez wants to discuss his long-term future with Newcastle United “as soon as possible” after guiding the Magpies to Premier League safety.

Newcastle have comfortably beaten the drop in their first season back in the Premier League, with Benitez’s men lying in ninth spot and 12 points clear of the bottom three.

However, there is only one year remaining on Benitez’s contract at St James’s Park and after previous tension between the Spaniard and owner Mike Ashley over transfer funds, the former Liverpool boss is keen to discuss the club’s ambitions for the future.

“When I decided to come here, I could see the potential of this massive club and I could see the passion of the fans,” said Benitez.

🎥 You can now watch Rafa Benítez's full media briefing from earlier this afternoon for free on NUFC TV.https://t.co/rH9gRzUqWr #NUFC #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/e3OPwg6K3o — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 20, 2018

“After two successful years here, I can feel this passion. I can feel the ambitions and I know the ambitions of the fans.

“My position now is to know the ideas of the club and if they share the same ambitions.”

“I would like to do it as soon as possible, but obviously I want to concentrate on the games at the same time.

“It’s very clear that we need to start talking about ideas for the future. When I see ideas, I talk about players.

“But it’s very difficult to know because we need to know how much money is available and what we can do with that.”