Aguero’s season over after knee surgery

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his knee, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine underwent minor keyhole surgery on his knee to correct a problem he has had since picking up the injury during training last month.

Recuperándome de una artroscopia en la rodilla. Y con toda la fuerza para volver pronto y mejor a las canchas 💪//Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee. Fully motivated to get back soon to the field 💪 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 17, 2018

City opted to have the surgery done sooner rather than later, due to the fact that they have already secured the Premier League title and are not in the FA Cup or UEFA Champions League.

When asked if his season was over, Guardiola told the press: “Here, yes. It is four or five weeks [out]. Hopefully he is going to be ready for the World Cup and he will be ready for the next season.

“He is in Barcelona right now, for the first part of the rehabilitation he is going to be there.”