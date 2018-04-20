Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal career in numbers

With the news that Arsene Wenger’s time as Arsenal manager is coming to an end, we take a look at what the numbers say about the Frenchman’s long and storied Gunners career.

Wenger has spent an incredible 22 years guiding the fortunes of his beloved Arsenal. Considering his recent struggles, it’s easy to forget how much he achieved with the club, the highlights of which were his three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and two Doubles in 1998 and 2002.

Wenger also introduced new innovations in management, and his greater attention to detail on matters such as nutrition and match preparation are now widely employed by all teams.

Furthermore, the Frenchman was responsible for introducing to the Premier League some of the greatest talents the competition had ever seen, including Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Patrick Vieira and Ashley Cole. And it was under Wenger’s guidance that Dennis Bergkamp transformed himself into one of the world’s most formidable attacking threats.

With that in mind, here are some of the biggest numbers from his Arsenal career.

1996 – The year a then unknown Wenger took over at Highbury. He had previously been in charge at Monaco and Japanese club Nagoya Grampus.

1228 – Twenty-two years later, how many games Wenger spent in charge of Arsenal. Of these, 823 games were in the Premier League.

704 – His number of wins to date, 473 of which is in the Premier League.

1549 – Number of goals scored during Wenger’s 823 Premier League matches in charge.

151 – Number of Premier League losses.

7 – Number of FA Cup triumphs (1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17)

3 – Number of Premier League titles (1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04). He also had a further six runner-up finishes (1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2015/16).

6 – Number of Community Shield wins (1998/99, 1999/2000, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2014/15, 2015/16).

1 – Number of Champions League runner-up finishes (2005/06)

21 – Number of full seasons in charge.

49 – His longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League, achieved between May 2003 and October 2004.

3 – Number of Premier League manager of the season awards.

15 – Number of Premier League manager of the month awards.