Preview: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

West Brom go into their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday knowing that securing all three points is unlikely to save them relegation this season.

Premier League

Date: 21 April 2018

Round 35

Kick-off: 13H30 local time

Venue: The Hawthorns

Referee: S. Attwell

Assistants: S. Long, D. Cook

Fourth official: J. Moss

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

West Bromwich Albion 119 30 35 54

Liverpool 119 54 35 30

💬 “There are always personal targets, but the main target for Mo is to finish in the Champions League spots and, in an ideal world, to go to the final – and if you are then there, to win the final." Jürgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah's end-of-season aims: https://t.co/Mh5Lky3U8n pic.twitter.com/UnnvGl45wF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2018

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 2-3 West Bromwich Albion 27/01/18 FA Cup

Liverpool goalscorers: R. Firmino (5'), M. Salah (78')

West Bromwich Albion goalscorers: J. Rodriguez (7', 11'), J. Matip (OG 45')

Players to watch:

Jay Rodriguez with seven league goals and Salomon Rondon with six have been the club's only real attacking outlet during a miserable campaign.

Rodriguez was on target in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester United last time out but his goals may not be enough heading into this weekend's game.

Mohamed Salah remains head and shoulders above all strikers in the Premier League this season, with his astonishing tally of 30 league goals – just one away from Luis Suarez's record of 31 Premier League goals in a single season.

Team form and manager quotes:

The bottom-placed Baggies have been in free fall for much of the season, winning just four games. However they head into this match having found form in their last two games under caretaker boss Darren Moore, drawing 1-1 with Swansea before beating the Red Devils, to end a run of nine defeats.

With only 12 points left on offer for Moore's men, a win for 17th placed Swansea City in their clash with Manchester City would see West Brom relegated.

Liverpool, conversely have not lost since a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on March, winning five times and drawing just once. They sensationally saw off Manchester City in the Champions League, and last eased past Bournemouth 3-0.

Ahead of the game, Moore said: "All my energy is on the next game. All I want us to do as a club is continue to support each other and work hard for each other. We need to keep that togetherness.

“By Saturday afternoon we’ll know how the game has gone. It’s important we put all our energy and efforts into the game, all those ‘what ifs?’ and everything else we can’t determine now.

“It will be a tough game as Liverpool are a good team. We know that we will have to be at our very best to get a result because they are an excellent team.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp added: "It will be difficult enough because everybody saw West Brom got four points since they changed the manager. I know a lot of people are like, ‘oh, United lost against West Brom’ and, yes, maybe West Brom were lucky in one or two situations, but they deserved it. Not only because Man United were not at their best, no it was because West Brom did really well.

“Now they have a home game and they want to show they believe in their little last chance [of survival]. We are the first opponent in that new situation, so we need to be at our best in that game. It will be difficult and we lost to them in the FA Cup, I don’t have to remind anybody on that."

“Absolutely the fans can help us get a result tomorrow. They are vital for the Club."#WBAhttps://t.co/5EeLpcn9R7 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 20, 2018

Team news:

West Brom have captain Jonny Evans (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (concussion) back from injury but Daniel Sturridge is ineligible to play against his parent club and Nacer Chadli (thigh) remains sidelined.

Liverpool are without Joel Matip (thigh), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Emre Can (back) and Nathaniel Clyne (muscle) but Joe Gomez (ankle) and Dejan Lovren (knock) could make a return.