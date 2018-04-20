Frustrated Morata sorry for storming off

Alvaro Morata has apologised for storming off the pitch as he was substituted for Eden Hazard in the 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Thursday night.

Morata started alongside Olivier Giroud in a match that kicked off with Kevin Long scoring an own-goal on 20 minutes before Ashley Barnes restored parity with 64 minutes played.

Victor Moses secured all three points for the Blues on 69 minute, just ahead of Morata's ejection.

The Spaniard kicked the dugout and threw his boots and shin pads to the ground after coming off the field, but has since regretted his actions.

He tweeted: "Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today.

"I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself."

Antonio Conte wasn't fazed by the emotions from his striker, who has struggled for goals in recent months.

The manager added on Sky: "Alvaro must be angry, because when you have the chance to score you have to score and it can change your confidence.

"He was angry with himself for his missed chance. But I have to see his whole performance and it wasn't possible in the past to play with two strikers. They did a great job, as did the whole team."

"Around 70 minutes I thought that it was better to use fresh strength with Hazard. He is a player that has different characteristics to Morata. I am pleased for their performances, they played very well."