Wenger: Vieira has potential

Arsene Wenger has followed Patrick Vieira’s managerial career and feels he has the potential to ‘one day’ succeed him at Arsenal.

The French World Cup winner, who was with the Gunners from 1996 to 2005, where he won the Premier League three times, is the current coach of New York City FC.

The 41-year-old began coaching with Manchester City where he won the Premier League International Cup, in 2014–15.

He has been in New York since 2016 at City’s sister club but has long been touted as a potential successor to Wenger at Arsenal.

When asked if he felt the same way, Wenger replied: “He works in the moment in New York and he works for Man City. He’s a guy who has the potential one day, yes.

“I’ve followed his managerial career. I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special. You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it.”

Wenger is currently rumoured to be ready to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, however, he still has a year to run on his contract.