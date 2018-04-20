Dyche: Burnley are closing the gap

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was pleased with his side's performance against Chelsea on Thursday, despite losing 2-1, as he believes they are getting closer to the top teams.

The Clarets conceded the first goal at Turf Moor due to an unfortunate rebound. Goalkeeper Nick Pope made a save but the ball bounced off Kevin Long and found the back of the Burnley net.

Ashley Barnes levelled matters just past the hour mark but Victor Moses, who created the opening goal, hammered home the winner a few minutes later.

Despite coming up short against the Blues, Dyche was impressed by how his team reacted after going a goal down and believes they are consistently improving both their mental and physical side of the game.

REACTION | Barnes still looking up despite defeat… WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/URRwWWNOWQ pic.twitter.com/R0a41kamWg — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 19, 2018

"I'm really pleased with our growing mentality," Dyche told Sky Sports. "It's not easy to take the game on when you're 1-0 down at half-time to Chelsea.

"I thought we did, we really took the game on. We tried to play, we mixed our play and were effective.

"So there were certainly no disappointments, we were playing a top side and we are getting closer. There is work to do, but the gap has got closer over the last three seasons.

"There are a lot of positives for us but those margins, those little moments that count in the game, is where we are still progressing, particularly in the top third."