Conte could stick with two strikers

Antonio Conte says he could persist with a two-man strikeforce for the remainder of the season after Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud impressed together.

Conte deployed both centre-forwards in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday, with the Clarets struggling to contain the pair.

It has given Conte food for thought ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Premier League strugglers Southampton this weekend.

“This is a really good option. In the past it was very difficult for me to try this option with the two strikers but they showed a great link and a great combination and at the same time they worked very hard for the team,” he told BBC Sport.

“We played a good game against a difficult team because it is not simple to play against Burnley.

“We played the game very well and the two strikers worked very well. They played a fantastic game with and without the ball. The whole team played an intensive game. We deserved to win.

“For sure we will try to reach the FA Cup final. It won’t be easy but we must be ready to fight. I saw a fantastic spirit tonight. We must continue this way.”