Multiple teams looking to sign Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

If rumours are to be believed, Arsenal FC midfielder Jack Wilshere may be seeing a permanent move at the end of this season.

Wilshere rose through the ranks of Arsenal’s youth system but has apparently failed to meet the lofty expectations set by many on the native of Stevenage.

Injuries have plagued the career of the 26 year old, resulting in him missing out on a number of matches earlier in his career with the Gunners.

Before this season, Wilshere spent his time with AFC Bournemouth as he was set on loan to be able to get regular football.

He appeared in 27 Premier League matches for the Cherries before ending his season with yet another crushing injury as he suffered a hairline crack in his calf bone.

So far this year, he has only featured in 19 league games, resulting in only one goal and assisting in two.

With his contract set to end, negotiations have stalled as the Gunners are only reportedly ready to offer Wilshere £90,000 a week which is lower compared to £110,000 a week he is currently getting.

The Englishman claims he is still set to play for his boyhood club, but as he gets older and looks for more chances to play regular football, there might be better options for him to consider.

Moving to Merseyside

Despite his injury problems and lack of production, it appears that there are still a number of teams interested in Wilshere and Everton FC are considered to be leading the race for his signature.

Toffees manager Sam Allardyce is still looking to improve the squad as they’re currently in the middle of the Premier League table in ninth place.

Everton are eyeing the free transfer, but are reportedly ready to give more than Arsenal’s current offer for Wilshere, and with regular football on the horizon as the Toffees look to improve on the midfield, this looks like a positive move for both parties.

If Wilshere does end up joining Everton, he could possibly team-up with former Gunner Theo Walcott after the latter moved from North London in the January transfer window.

Freshly-promoted choice

In a more surprising move, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC are also keen on signing Wilshere to help bolster the club in the coming campaign.

Wolves are flying high at the moment as they have recently secured a spot in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign by winning the Championship. They beat Birmingham City 2-0 to gain a 12-point lead over Cardiff City with only three matches remaining in their season.

Many reports believe that Wolves can lure Wilshere to the team and give him the regular football he seeks. Despite playing for a smaller-market club, it may help Wilshere in his hopes for a regular England call-up as well.

Wolves are certainly not afraid to look at big players to help bolster their team, as they have picked up great signings in Helder Costa and Ruben Neves despite plying their trade in the Championship.

And with Neves breaking out as a star this year, they believe that his potential pairing with Wilshere will definitely keep them in the Premier League.

New life outside England

If Wilshere cannot find a new team within England, there is no shortage of interest outside of the Premier League. In fact, there are two Italian teams who are also eyeing Wilshere as an addition to their club.

There are few reports claiming that Serie A team AC Milan are closely monitoring Wilshere’s situation with Arsenal. The Rossoneri are currently sixth in the league and are holding on to the final UEFA Europa League place.

They have been clearly struggling as they have failed to win in their last five league games. Adding Wilshere to the team may add depth to the squad as they hope to revive their glory days as one of the best teams in Italy.

Juventus are the second Italian outfit who are eyeing Wilshere on a free transfer. The Bianconeri are looking to end the season as league champions but are still hoping to improve their team moving forward.

They have been linked to other names in the Premier League like Emre Can of Liverpool, but Juve are still trying to get new stars to join the club as they hope to continue their Italian dominance, while also staying competitive in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his injury woes, it is difficult to deny Wilshere’s quality and talent. Whether he plays with Arsenal or a new outfit, staying healthy is key for the Englishman who is trying to revive his young career.