Blues beat Burnley at Turf Moor to keep top four hopes alive

Chelsea recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since December after beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Thursday night.

Burnley 1 Chelsea 2

Long (20′) turns in Moses cross

Morata denied by Pope on two occasions

Morata misses target with just Pope to beat

Gudmundsson shot deflected in by Barnes (64′)

Moses (69′) fires Blues back in front

Match Summary

The Blues were good value for all three points as Sean Dyche’s side battled to get into the contest. An own-goal from Kevin Long on 20 minutes put the visitors in the front seat and Victor Moses secured victory in the second half just five minutes after Ashley Barnes had diverted Johann-Berg Gudmundsson’s shot past Thibaut Courtois.

Full Report

The hosts looked out of sorts in the first half and struggled to get going, which allowed Antonio Conte’s men to boss proceedings.

Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata combined to good effect up front for the Blues, with the Spaniard drawing a save out of Nick Pope on 11 minutes from a tight angle on the right after latching onto the Frenchman’s flick-on.

Pedro failed to keep his shot down in the 16th minute after being teed up by Giroud, who played his part in the opener just four minutes later.

Gary Cahill picked out the run of Moses on the right and his cross was diverted into the back of the net by Long in an attempt to prevent Giroud from converting inside the six-yard box.

Pedro wasted a good opportunity nine minutes later from a free-kick 20 yards out on the left that went wide of the near post, while Morata was denied at close range by Pope on 33 minutes after being slipped in by Giroud.

The Clarets began to find their rhythm in the second half, although they were fortunate not to go further behind on 55 minutes when N’Golo Kante released Morata clean through on goal. The striker carried the ball into the area unopposed, but steered his effort just to the right of the target.

Pope was called into action again on 62 minutes as Moses lined up a shot from just outside the box on the right that was too close to the keeper, with Lancashire outfit hitting back just two minutes later.

Gudmundsson collected the ball on the right and cut inside before getting off a left-footed shot from range that struck Barnes on the heel and deflected into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The 2016/17 champions looked to respond and after Emerson forced Pope to punch away his powerful strike from just outside the box on the left, Moses restored their lead a minute later.

Emerson’s cross found the Nigerian in space inside the area on the right and he drilled a low shot past Pope at his near post.

Substitute Sam Vokes nearly made an immediate impact when he directed a header straight at Thibaut Courtois from a 73rd-minute corner, but they weren’t able to threaten again in the closing stages.

Davide Zappacosta had a late chance to seal victory three minutes from time after getting on the end of Moses’ cross to the back post, although the substitute couldn’t keep his header down.