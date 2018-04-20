Guardiola: This season felt amazing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed his gratitude to the club’s staff for their part in bringing the Premier League title back to the Etihad Stadium.

City were confirmed the new champions of England on Sunday after neighbours Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Brom at Old Trafford, which made their 13-point lead unassailable.

Guardiola’s side wrapped up the league with five games to spare having suffered just two defeats along the way, and the Spaniard paid tribute to everyone who worked behind the scenes to help make it happen, addressing them in a speech at training.

“We could not celebrate together when we were champions because we were at home. So maybe the easiest thing I can do is a speech, but it’s also the most difficult one, the 47-year-old said.

“Big congratulations because we are the champions, we are the best in England. For all my staff, the people here, the laundry, everybody, I would like to feel part of that.

“Always we speak about the manager, the players. It’s impossible to achieve what we have achieved without your unbelievable effort.

“Of course, we have absolutely everything here to help the guys, and the guys know how outstanding they work. You create something unique in the locker room and the spirit and your friendship.

“It’s impossible to achieve what we have achieved if you are not good human beings, if you are not good people. What I felt this season, it’s something amazing.”