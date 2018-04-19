Howe: Penalty call was decisive

Eddie Howe felt his Bournemouth side should have been awarded a penalty during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chris Smalling opened the scoring, with his third consecutive away goal, in the 28th minute before Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score on 70 minutes.

Callum Wilson appeared to be fouled by Luke Shaw inside the penalty area on 56 minutes as he looked to convert a cross from Joshua King, but referee Graham Scott waved play on.

Speaking after the match, Howe told his club’s official website: “I think Callum [Wilson] has got goalside and has the chance to tap the ball into an empty net. I think he’s off balance as a result and for me, it’s a penalty.

“I thought we had a really good spell in the match at that point, but the penalty wasn’t given and they then showed their quality on the counter-attack. It was a much-improved performance from the Liverpool game.”

Reflecting on the Cherries’ performances against the top sides this season, the manager added: “I think we’re always looking to try and improve every season, but it gets harder and the margins get smaller and smaller. Even though our record against the top sides hasn’t been great, I don’t think we’ve got what we deserved out of some matches.

“Games this year have been closer. Tonight we were really in the game and there wasn’t a huge gap in performance levels, but we ended up losing. We weren’t embarrassed or disgraced.”