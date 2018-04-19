Preview: Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley have the opportunity to move ahead of Arsenal in sixth position when they face a Chelsea side still with an outside chance of chasing a top-four spot in Thursday’s Premier League clash in Lancashire.

Premier League

Date: 19 April 2018

Game-week: 31

Kick-off: 19:45 (local time)

Venue: Turf Moor

Referee: R. Madley

Assistants: M. Perry, A. Holmes

Fourth official: A. Taylor

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Burnley 72 34 15 23

Chelsea 72 23 15 34

Previous encounter:

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (12 August 2017) Premier League

Chelsea scorers: A. Morata (69′), D. Silva (88′)

Burnley scorers: S. Vokes (24′), (43′) S. Ward (39′)

Players to watch:

With five goals in his last five appearances for Burnley, striker Chris Wood is hitting top form for the home team. The 26-year-old New Zealand international is enjoying his best season as a goal-scorer in England’s top flight with nine league goals in just 16 starts. His ability in the air and aptitude to run behind a defence could cause problems for a Chelsea back-line that has shown vulnerability in 2017/18.

Emerson Palmieri could be one to watch for the Blues after Antonio Conte said the left wing-back would start against the Clarets. Since arriving from Roma in January for a fee said to be worth €20 million plus €9 million in bonuses, he has managed only 105 minutes of first-team football. With regular first choice wing-back Marcos Alonso possibly facing a three-match ban for a stamp on Southampton’s Shane Long, it could be a big chance for Palmieri to prove his worth.

Team form and manager quotes:

With Burnley having recorded five wins in a row in the Premier League, including two away wins, Thursday’s clash represents a chance to overtake Arsenal in sixth position should they collect the three points.

PREVIEW | "We've got to work for every inch…" WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/x5kjHm6T3G pic.twitter.com/ljGwtD5MEd — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 18, 2018

Nonetheless, with some supporters even dreaming of Europa League qualification, manager Sean Dyche says a game-by-game approach is what his players focus on.

He said: “The fans are beginning to think about it (Europa League). Mainly the focus here stays on the next game.

“We’ve got Chelsea next and they’re certainly a fine side. We’ll see where it takes us but it’s very pleasing to be in this position at this stage of the season.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Antonio Conte is refusing to throw in the towel in terms of the race for a Champions League berth. Currently, the Londoners are in fifth position with an eight-point deficit to make up on Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot.

The 48-year-old Italian told reporters: “We have to try until the end to reach this target.

“If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it’s not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target. Why not?

“We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won’t be easy to get three points.”

Team news:

Burnley is likely to field the same side which beat Leicester City on Saturday though there is still a lengthy injury list with Scott Arfield, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Ben Mee and Jon Walters all unavailable.

The visitors to Turf Moor are expected to have a rotated starting line-up as they look ahead to Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton. Emerson Palmieri will start though Danny Drinkwater is doubtful with a groin problem.