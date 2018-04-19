Possible destinations for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

It appears that the relationship between Manchester United and Anthony Martial has continued to turn sour as many believe that the striker is on his way out of Old Trafford.

The Frenchman arrived from Monaco after United agreed to a €41-million move back in 2015. His debut season was decent as he played 31 Premier League matches for the Red Devils and scored 11, while assisting in four.

Unfortunately his form was inconsistent and his second year with the club resulted in 25 league appearances and only netting four goals as a result.

And since the arrival of Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window, Martial’s appearances on the pitch has dwindled and he is reportedly unhappy with the situation.

At the moment, he has scored nine goals in 27 appearances and at only 22 years old, he surely still has a lot of football left in him.

With transfer rumours circulating daily, here are best possible scenarios that play out for the French striker at the end of the campaign.

FC Barcelona

In most cases, Martial’s transfer worth would automatically lessen the number of bids from most teams in Europe.

However, Spanish club FC Barcelona are certainly not like most teams. At the moment, the outfit is surging in the La Liga, 12 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid with only a handful of matches remaining in the league.

They still have a very potent offence with Lionel Messi at the helm, but the Catalans are always on the look-out for young stars that can help continue their winning ways.

FC Barcelona’s surprise exit in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against AS Roma proves that they still have room to improve and sending in an explosive winger like Martial can only help the squad as a whole.

Rumours are circulating now that the La Liga outfit is preparing a €69-million bid to secure the striker later in the summer.

Now, while this may be a very intriguing move as Barcelona are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, if Martial is looking for a place to constantly play and be included in the starting XI, this may not be the best situation at the moment.

Arsenal FC

In this particular instance, it seems that Martial may end up in the team where Sanchez used to play as Arsenal FC are also one of the squads looking to sign the Frenchman.

At the moment, the Gunners are outside looking in at next year’s European competition as they are sixth in the Premier League, six points behind Chelsea FC and 14 behind Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Champions League spot.

Arsene Wenger’s attack is still impressive on paper, as he has Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Pierre Aubameyang are leading the line, but adding Martial as a winger would definitely improve their chances in front of goal.

As he turns 23 years old, Martial may consider this move as it presents him with constant minutes on the pitch and may steadily increase his stock as he still plays for a big club in England.

The negative in all this is that Arsenal are seemingly like a club in transition as they are having difficulty contending with other big teams in the Premier League and with Europe seeming like an improbability for them, Martial may look elsewhere.

Manchester United

After all the rumours and drama, Martial may still end up with the Red Devils at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Martial’s contract ends on 2019 but he may already renegotiate with a year left in that deal. Ideally, one of the things hindering his decision to re-sign is that he wants to have more minutes and play a bigger role within the club.

While that looks bleak at the moment, there are still so many things that can happen as rumours are also circulating that United may be looking to offload other players outside of Martial.

There are some talks that Paul Pogba may be on his way out of the club after poor performances outside of his big wages and transfer fee. Pogba arrived in 2016 for a massive €105 million fee, but has only resulted in 10 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League in two campaigns.

This has resulted in Pogba being benched in a few matches and even being subbed out in crucial games. If Pogba does end up with another team before the start of the new campaign, Martial could very well still maintain his place in the squad as manager Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly avoid a mass exodus of his top-tier players.

Furthermore, Martial is one of the players that the fans have apparently backed as United prepare for the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Along with Marcus Rashford, many have called for the two players to feature more in games so they can regain their form and be part of the regular squad rotation.

Positive performances to end the season may help Martial win back the manager’s favour and he may continue his career with one of England’s best clubs.