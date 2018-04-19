Salah eyes Liverpool goal record

Mohamed Salah wants his goal-laden first season at Liverpool to ultimately be a record-breaking one.

Salah has netted 40 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, to become only the third player in the club’s history to reach that tally.

Now he has his sights on setting the most prolific campaign in Liverpool’s history – a record currently set by Ian Rush, who found the net 47 times in 1983-84.

“There’s a big chance to break the record, to be number one for a club like Liverpool, it’s something huge,” Salah said.

“I will be very happy if I break it. I’m happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be number one for the record.

“It’s always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it’s a different feeling and I’m very happy about that.

“But I always try to look at myself and I want more. I have 40 now, I’m telling myself, ‘Why not? You can be number one!

“I will try my best to break the record but, as I’ve said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team.

“It’s not about individual awards, it’s something for the team. I’m sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will – it’s not about me, it’s about us.”