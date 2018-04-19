Mourinho relieved at FA Cup selection dilemma

Jose Mourinho says several Manchester United players have made a case for a spot in the starting XI for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Spurs.

Mourinho criticised the attitude of his team after last weekend’s defeat against West Brom and declared that there were players at risk of missing out on featuring at Wembley.

In response, the United boss made several changes for Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth, with Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian all recalled to the line-up.

Mourinho confirmed that Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic will return to the side against Spurs, but revealed that others have given him a selection dilemma.

“I will not play this XI but all of them told me they want to play,” said Mourinho.

“This win was based on good attitude, professionalism and a determination to win an important match for us because now it’s difficult to not finish in the top four.

Much better performance from @ManUtd virtually guarantees a top 4⃣place. https://t.co/fm89EZLbPw — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 18, 2018

“I would say every player on the pitch was positive and put himself forward for Saturday. The players were good.

“I think it was a good team performance – professional, good effort, desire to play and to have the ball. Part of that collective performance, good individual performances all of them.

“Everything was different. Everything was faster, everything was simple, not trying one more touch, one more trick, one more flick. Everything was good.”