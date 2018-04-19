Conte: Easier to manage Burnley than Chelsea

Antonio Conte insists it is easier to be the manager of Burnley than it is to hold the reins at Chelsea.

Conte’s side head to Turf Moor on Thursday, with Burnley on the verge of qualifying for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

That achievement has understandably seen Clarets boss Sean Dyche talked about as a candidate for the Premier League’s manager of the season accolade.

But Conte believes that the pressure of being in charge at Stamford Bridge makes it a much more challenging environment for a manager.

“He [Dyche] is doing an important job,” Conte said.

“I think that he is doing a great job in this season, but I think if you start the season to fight to avoid the relegation zone, it is more simple. It is more simple.

“Also if you have a small budget, because you count on a team that you [worked with] in the past.

“It is more difficult when you have to prepare the transfer market to win something, because only one team wins.

“Then [the media] are the first to speak about a failed season, if you don’t win the FA Cup, the league, Carabao Cup, it is a failed season and for this reason it is more difficult to play for this target.

“In my life, my career I fought to avoid the relegation zone. I didn’t start with Juventus, I started with Arezzo, the bottom.”