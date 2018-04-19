Red Devils claim routine win over Cherries

A much-changed Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League as they strolled past Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Rashford tests Begovic from an angle

Smalling (28′) converts Lingard’s pass

Wilson denied penalty in second half

Lukaku (70′) finishes swift move

Match Summary

United boss Jose Mourinho made seven changes from the team that lost 1-0 to West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday, and they responded with goals in each half from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku securing all three points.

The Red Devils opened up a four-point gap on Liverpool in the race for second place in the table and automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Full Report

The visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession on the night and bossed proceedings once they took the lead just before the half-hour mark.

After a quiet opening, Jordon Ibe had the first sniff at goal on 11 minutes when Callum Wilson collected the ball on the left and squared for the winger, who hit a low shot wide of the left post from outside the box.

Asmir Begovic was called on to make a routine save five minutes later as Ander Herrera’s deflected strike from 21 yards out looped up into the air, and the veteran keeper was tested again on 27 minutes by Marcus Rashford from an angle on the right after the striker did well to win the ball off Nathan Ake and raced into the area.

United opened the scoring just moments later as Herrera slipped in Jesse Lingard with a threaded pass and the winger squared the ball across the six-yard box, where Smalling slid home.

Eddie Howe’s side was looking dangerous on the counter and Ryan Fraser had a good opportunity on 31 minutes when Lewis Cook surged forward and played in the Scottish winger, who was off balance as he shot, and David De Gea made an easy save.

De Gea had to be alert just before half-time as he parried away a fierce strike from Joshua King inside the box on the right to keep the Red Devils on the front foot at the break.

They were fortunate to survive a penalty appeal 11 minutes into the second half as King delivered a perfect cross into the six-yard box for Wilson, who failed to make contact with the goal gaping. However, TV replays showed that Luke Shaw had held the striker back, which went unnoticed by the match officials.

A breakaway from the hosts on 64 minutes presented another chance for Wilson, who advanced on goal after being released down the right, but he fired wide of the near post as Phil Jones got back to make a sliding challenge.

United then put the game to bed 20 minutes from time. Paul Pogba was the architect of the goal as he powered towards the opposition box from the halfway line and played in Lukaku, who lifted the ball over the advancing Begovic from 10 yards out on the left.

The south coast club finished the game strongly and Lys Mousset fizzed an effort over the crossbar from inside the box on the right after being fed by Cook on 82 minutes, before Dan Gosling also cleared the target with a curler from 25 yards out on the left two minutes from time.