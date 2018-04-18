City, Spurs dominate PFA team of the year

Manchester City and Tottenham are dominating the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League Team of the Year revealed on Wednesday.

City has the most players in the team of the year with five and is followed by Tottenham with three.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rampant in the English Premier League this season and last week won the Championship with five games to spare.

Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi, David Silva, and Kyle Walker are the five players from City that made the list.

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year! 🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5 — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs is the other team with more than one representative with the trio of Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, and Christian Eriksen included.

Manchester United and Liverpool in second and third position in the English Premier League table respectively, have only Mohamed Salah and David de Gea in the team.

Salah has had a remarkable year in his first season with Liverpool and leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 30 goals.

Chelsea also have just one representative in the PFA Team of the Year in left-back, Marcos Alonso.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: David de Gea, Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Alonso, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero.