Hughton hails Brighton’s character

Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Tuesday is another important step closer towards Premier League survival.

Spurs took the lead at the AMEX Stadium three minutes into the second half as Harry Kane found the back of the net, but the Seagulls responded two minutes later as Pascal Gross converted a penalty.

The point puts Brighton on 36 points, which is eight points clear of the relegation zone. They sit in 13th position in the standings with four games left to play.

“It’s a step. What I was most happy with was our character. To concede when we did, probably through our own fault, to react as we did and play as big a part in the game as we did, I thought we showed great character and quality when we had to,” Hughton told the press after the game.

“We spoke about having to give everything against these sides, and if you’re that percentage below your best, they can really hurt you. It’s concentration, not allowing the quality they’ve got and I think we limited them to chances but no real clear ones.”

He added: “It’s the way it has to be. They have such quality. In the first half, when we didn’t do so well was because we gave the ball away too readily, and if you do that they can hurt you.

“We’ve only lost four at home all season, to three of the big six, and we’ve needed the fans. If they see an effort they’ll react to it.”