Pochettino: Rotation didn’t affect Brighton result

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn't think his decision to rotate his team on Tuesday was the reason why they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Pochettino opted to rest Dele Alli, Eric Dier, and Mousa Dembele, in order to keep them fresh for the FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United on Saturday, but he insists it didn't contribute towards the result.

Spurs took the lead at the AMEX Stadium through striker Harry Kane in the 48th minute, but two minutes later the hosts were back level as Pascal Gross slotted a penalty and the game finished at 1-1.

"Today was not because we rotated the team," Pochettino said, according to Sky Sports. "Everyone is ready to play but Brighton were very difficult opponents and we need to give credit to them.

"The first half was even and the second half we started really well. We scored and then in the next action we conceded. In the second half we dominated and created chances but not enough to win the game. We are a little bit disappointed with the draw because the intention was to win and get the three points but in the end it was 1-1."

When asked about the penalty decision, he added: "I don't know. For me it's so difficult. We suffered on Saturday one penalty, now a second consecutive penalty. Yes, disappointed for this situation.

"Only we can get one point. It's so difficult through the TV – for the referee it's even more difficult."