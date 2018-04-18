Leicester rule out sale of Maguire

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has ruled out the summer sale of England defender Harry Maguire.

After moving to Leicester from relegated Hull City last summer, Maguire has earned a place in the England squad and been linked with several of the Premier League’s top six, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Spurs.

But after Leicester splashed out £17million on Maguire 12 months ago, Puel insists the club are not looking to make a quick profit and will “build a team” around the 25-year-old.

“He is a valuable player for us. It is just speculation,” said Puel.

“He came into Leicester and played and developed and he needs to continue to improve.

“He’s a young player with fantastic attributes, an international player, and it is a good thing to have this player at Leicester.

“He is an important player for us and it is important to give him a good feeling for the future, to build a good team around him and to keep a good ambition for the future.”