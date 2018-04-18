Everton survey fans over Allardyce

Everton have sent a poll to fans asking for their opinion on manager Sam Allardyce – raising major question marks over his future at Goodison Park.

Allardyce was only appointed by Everton last November and has steered the Toffees to a mid-table position after their struggles at the start of the season under Ronald Koeman.

However, there has been speculation over recent weeks surrounding Allardyce’s future, with a section of supporters unhappy about Everton’s playing style.

If you put out a survey and ask fans to rate the manager and dont act, then who looks stupid if you don't act ? You either pull the trigger now or you dont. Does @everton really need to ask the questions what they all ready know the answer to with regards to Allardyce ? — ComeOnYouBlues.com (@ChatEverton) April 17, 2018

Everton appear to have added fuel to those rumours by launching a survey of supporters’ opinions.

Fans are asked whether they agree with the statement: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff… e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.”

Allardyce came in for abuse from supporters during Everton’s draw against Swansea last weekend, while there has been talk of owner Farhad Moshiri considering making a summer managerial change.

Ex-Watford manager Marco Silva – who was linked with Everton when Koeman was sacked – is again rumoured to be under consideration.