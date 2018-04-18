Aguero out for season after surgery

Sergio Aguero is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Aguero has been troubled by the injury for the past five weeks, with the Argentine international either limited to a substitute’s role or left out altogether – as he was for Manchester City’s win at Tottenham last weekend.

The 29-year-old has not started a game since March 4 and he has now gone under the knife, with the keyhole surgery due to keep him on the treatment table for around a month.

— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 17, 2018

“Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee. Fully motivated to get back soon to the field,” Aguero wrote on Twitter.

Pep Guardiola admitted last week that he was unsure over Aguero’s contribution for the rest of the season after he only came off the bench for the derby defeat to Manchester United and the Champions League quarter final second leg loss against Liverpool.