Mbappe, Alcantara top Pep’s shopping list

According to reports from England, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to add both Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Alcantara to his squad for next season.

City’s plan to make sure they successfully defend their Premier League title next season is in full swing, and Guardiola has reportedly been given a cool £200m to bolster his already formidable ranks.

And top of his shopping list? FC Bayern München’s Alcantara and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe.

With the World Cup starting on June 14, Guardiola would like to get City’s transfer business done before the start of the competition.

The Spaniard wants to rejuvenate what he sees as an aging midfield, with David Silva, Fernandinho and Yaya Toure all already in their 30s.

Guardiola managed Thiago at Bayern and Barcelona, and wants to reconnect with his countryman at the Emirates.

He is also closely monitoring the situation with teenage phenom Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain. While the 19-year-old’s loan move will become permanent this summer, PSG might be forced to sell him immediately because of the Financial Fair Play investigation they’re under.

City have had to contend with their own investigation after Argentine club Velez Sarsfield claimed they broke FIFA rules when they signed teenager Benjamin Garre in 2016.

Fortunately for the new champions, they won their case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and have avoided a transfer ban – leaving them free to spend big in the offseason.

It is not yet known who City’s third major target is. Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is thought to be on their radar, though he is not considered to be a primary target.