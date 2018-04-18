Marcos Alonso hit with violent conduct charge

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been charged retrospectively by the Football Association for a dangerous tackle on Southampton forward Shane Long on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute when Alonso went in high on Long right in front of fourth official Roger East, with Mark Hughes’ side leading through Dusan Tadic’s 21st-minute opener.

Referee Mike Dean took no action against the Spaniard as he had not spotted the challenge, and the Blues seized on their good fortune to record a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at St Mary’s.

However, the FA subsequently hit Alonso with a violent conduct charge after confirming that neither of the match officials had seen the tackle, which was caught on video.

The 27-year-old will sit out the next three matches for the west London giants if found guilty – the FA Cup semi-final against the Saints on Saturday, as well as Burnley and Swansea in the Premier League.