Preview: AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Bournemouth will be eager to record all three points when they host a potentially weakened Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Premier League

Date: 18 April 2018

Round 35

Kick-off: 20H45 (local time)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Referee: G. Scott

Assistants: C. Hatzidakis, H. Lennard

Fourth official: A. Marriner

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

AFC Bournemouth 5 1 1 3

Manchester United 5 3 1 1

Previous encounter:

Manchester United 1-0 AFC Bournemouth 13/12/17 Premier League

Manchester United goalscorer: R. Lukaku (25′)

Players to watch:

Joshua King has been amongst the goal of late for the Cherries to take his league tally for the season to six, with Calum Wilson on seven. Junior Stanislas is another for Manchester United to keep an eye as he has contributed five from midfield.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides faced each other. He has an impressive 15 league goals this season. While United have been criticised for their underwhelming displays this season, they remain a dangerous team with match-winners in the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez.

Team form and manager quotes:

Bournemouth comes into this game in 11th place on 38 points, and without a win in three, last beating West Brom 2-1 ahead of 2-2 draws with Watford and Crystal Palace before losing 3-0 to Liverpool.

Manchester United, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to West Brom in their last game to hand the Premier League title to rivals Manchester City.

They had last lost 2-1 to Sevilla to see their Champions League campaign come to an end before three wins, over Brighton, Swansea and Manchester City – ahead of suffering a 1-0 loss at home to the Baggies.

Following their loss to Liverpool, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said: “Everything is to play for as I’ve said all along, we’re in a relegation battle until we’re safe. The players are aware and there will be no let up from our side with a massive game coming up [against Manchester United on Wednesday].”

United boss Jose Mourinho added that he would look to change his line-up following the loss to West Brom – although that may only apply to the FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham this Saturday.

He said: “What is the criteria for a manager to choose a team? I only know one criteria, the way they play. It is the only way I can select players, or do you want me to go for the price they cost, or their salary, or their beautiful face, or… [no], the only way is to go with performance.”

Team news:

Bournemouth will remain without Adam Smith for this tie, alongside Junior Stanislas and Tyrone Mings, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Sergio Romero is United’s only injury casualty.