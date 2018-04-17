Moyes: We should have won

David Moyes felt that West Ham deserved to claim all three points against Stoke City in a match that ended 1-1 at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Peter Crouch came off the bench to break the deadlock on 79 minutes before Andy Carroll netted a 90th-minute equaliser, having also been introduced late on.

Moyes brought on Manuel Lanzini, Javier Hernandez and Carroll in the second half, with the changes making the difference to record a point.

After the game, Moyes told the club’s official website: “I thought we should have won. We certainly didn’t deserve to lose it and, if we had, the football gods would certainly have been against us because we bossed the majority of the game.

“In the main, we played really well. We played good parts of the game tonight because I thought, if anyone was going to go in front, it was going to be us.”

He added: “I actually thought all the subs who came on made a big difference – Chicharito, Andy and Lanzini all came on and helped it. We’ve not had those options very often this season so I’m glad to get them back.”