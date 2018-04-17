De Bruyne: City are determined to keep winning

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes the Premier League champions are in a good position to continue winning trophies for years to come.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the Premier League title on Sunday when second-placed Manchester United lost 1-0 at home against West Brom, and they are determined to keep the silverware coming.

With an average age of 26.5, City are well placed to maintain their position at the top of English football for at least the next few years, should they keep their squad together.

De Bruyne is optimistic about City’s desire to build a dynasty but knows it will be tough to stay at the top.

“The club has planned for this and we want to make that [sustained success] happen now,” he said, according to FourFourTwo.

“It’s no coincidence that the type of players brought in over the last year or two have all been of a similar age and we will look to build as a group together.

“The feeling amongst the squad is great. We have enjoyed the season a lot but there is work to do if we want to achieve more in future.

“That can be the trickiest thing in football, to not only win but keep winning. Having such a young squad will hopefully help us to achieve that.”