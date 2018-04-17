Carroll rescues late point for West Ham

Andy Carroll stepped off the bench to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw for West Ham against Stoke in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Monday night.

West Ham United 1 Stoke City 1

Butland parries away Cresswell free-kick

Butland saves Arnautovic shot with his face

Arnautovic and Fernandes goals ruled offside

Crouch (79′) pounces on Hart error to score

Carroll (90′) equalises with fine finish

Match Summary

David Moyes’s side had two goals correctly ruled out for offside and Aaron Cresswell forced two fine saves out of Jack Butland with free-kicks, before the Potters scored what appeared to be the winner through Peter Crouch 11 minutes from time.

But substitute Carroll equalised with a well-taken strike just four minutes after his introduction to dent the visitors’ survival fight.

A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Full Report

There was very little quality on display in the first half, although both teams had chances to break the deadlock.

Ramadan Sobhi drew a comfortable save out of Joe Hart on three minutes with a left-footed shot from 18 yards out after receiving a square pass from Mame Biram Diouf, while at the other end Ryan Shawcross deflected Marko Arnautovic’s angled strike behind at the near post three minutes later.

Hart was called into action again on 12 minutes when Xherdan Shaqiri played in Moritz Bauer on the right, but the Austrian’s low shot was saved at the near post.

Hart had a more routine save to make on the quarter-hour mark from Diouf’s tame header, before Jack Butland parried away Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick from 25 yards out two minutes later.

A post shared by Premier League (@premierleague) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

Arnautovic failed to test Butland on 32 minutes as he scuffed an effort well wide of the left post after good link-up play with Joao Mario, and the action quickly switched to the opposite end with Diouf shooting straight at Hart from inside the D after being played in by a neat pass from Sobhi.

Butland didn’t know much about Arnautovic’s angled shot that struck the Stoke keeper in the face on 36 minutes after Pablo Zabaleta had kept the ball in play on the right, and Arthur Masuaku flashed a long-range effort wide of the right post moments later.

The final action of the half saw Mark Noble test Butland with a low strike from distance in stoppage time, while Arnautovic had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes into the second stanza when he headed home Cresswell’s cross from the left, but the Austrian forward had strayed just offside.

A post shared by Premier League (@premierleague) on Apr 16, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Diouf almost scored at the other end a minute later, but he lifted Bauer’s cross from right over the crossbar from six yards out.

The offside flag came to the visitors’ rescue again on 66 minutes when Edimilson Fernandes beat Butland with a low shot from outside the box, but Arnautovic was in the gloveman’s line of sight.

Butland pulled off another good save to keep out Cresswell’s free-kick from the right on 69 minutes, and a mistake from his opposite number led to the opener 10 minutes later.

Hart spilled Shaqiri’s shot from 18 yards out and substitute Crouch reacted quickest to score on the rebound.

However, the Hammers hit back at the death as Carroll volleyed Cresswell’s low cross into the bottom-left corner of the net from 16 yards out to clinch a draw in the 90th minute.