Pochettino not worried about City dominance

Mauricio Pochettino is not worried with the prospect of Manchester City spending big again to continue their dominance in England going into the new season.

Pochettino has not had the same luxurious at Tottenham, but is adamant his side will remain competent going into the new season.

City clinched the English Premier League title over the weekend having beaten them 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

They also trail the Pep Guardiola’s side by 20 points going into the last five games of the season.

Pochettino told Sky Sports: “I am not concerned.

“Yes of course if they invest money and bring in players that can improve their squad, of course they are sure to compete to be the best team in the Premier League again.

“Today my concern is to try to win on Tuesday, after that I am not thinking about what Man City is going to do.

“It is nothing to worry about because it is still so far until next season.”

Pochettino admitted that they have different goals to City and their target is to play Champions League again while finishing in second will be a bonus.

He added: “We believe we are capable of beating any side.

“We think we are going to be competitive, challenge for big things, then we need to start from day one and pre-season in a different way.”