Manchester City’s title win: By the numbers

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side have clinched the Premier League title with a record-equalling five games to spare.

Here are some of the most eye-catching statistics that led to their incredible triumph.

5 – No team has ever won the title with more than five games remaining. City equalled the record set by Manchester United in the 2000/01 campaign.

18 – City set the record for the most consecutive top-flight wins by beating Newcastle on December 27. A goalless draw against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve saw the run finally come to an end.

2 – Guardiola’s men have suffered only two defeats the entire season, against Liverpool in January and United earlier this month.

8 – The amount of points City still need in order to break Chelesa’s record points haul for a single season, set in 2004/05. Just three more wins and the record is theirs.

2.82 – City are scoring nearly three goals every single time they run out to play. They are on course to beat the current record of 103 goals set by Chelsea in 2009-10.

21 – The goal haul of City’s top scorer this season, Sergio Aguero. Beaten only by the efforts of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool and Harry Kane at Spurs.

15 – The amount of assists made by midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne. City actually have the top three in that category, with Leroy Sane on 12 and David Silva 11 following closely behind.

2,902 – The amount of passes completed by defender Nicolas Otamendi – that’s more than any other player this season.

25 – The amount of goals City conceded in winning the title. That’s the best defensive record in the Premier League, to go along with all of their goal-scoring heroics.

15 – The number of clean sheets City can boast. Only United have more – one more, in this case.

28 – How many wins it took before City clinched the title. Three more wins and they equal the English top-flight record set by Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61. With five games remaining, is there any doubt they’ll go on and claim this record too?

14 – The number of away wins City have already notched up. Two more and they’ll have the most ever in a single season. And wouldn’t you know it, City have two away games left, at West Ham and Southampton.

7 – The number of times Pep Guardiola has won a top-flight league title with one of his teams. Out of how many seasons as a top-flight manager, you ask? Nine. Barcelona in 2011/12 and Man City in 2016/17 are the only times he’s failed to bring home the bacon.