Benitez: Everybody was pushing in the same direction

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez feels they have done enough to cement their place in the Premier League for another season after beating Arsenal.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie helped the Magpies come from a goal down to beat the Gunners 2-1 St James’ Park.

Benitez’s side have now registered four consecutive victories against Southampton, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Arsenal.

“I said before about the commitment, everybody was working so hard from day one, every training session, every game, sometimes you were lucky, sometimes you were unlucky but in the end I think they deserved to stay in the Premier League,” Benitez said after the match.

“I think the first thing to say is to congratulate the club, the fans, the staff, the players, everybody because it was a massive effort this year.

“Everybody was pushing in the same direction and I am really pleased because we played against a very good team – we were talking about the changes they made but you could see the quality they had, especially first half; they were passing the ball really fast, really quick, very precise, so we needed to work hard and we did it.”

The Spaniard said he was pleased with the way the Toon showed character to battle back from behind against the north London giants.

Benitez added: “Yes, it is something significant to see the reaction of every single player, even the fans. They had the belief that we could score and we did it and after you could see we were suffering sometimes as it’s a very good team so to beat a team like this is very impressive.”