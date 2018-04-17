Mourinho won’t break the bank to catch City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he won’t be paying astronomical transfer fees in the off-season to catch Manchester City.

Mourinho stated he will be looking to improve United but will not break the bank to close the gap on their local rivals, who secured the Premier League title thanks to West Brom’s shock 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy. We are just trying to improve a little bit more. That’s what we are going to try,” the Portuguese coach said.

“Everybody will try to improve – like we did from last season. Last season we finished sixth and this season we are going to finish, hopefully, second.

“Next season, we are going to try to improve, but let’s see what happens. Maybe also City will invest massively and they don’t let the others close the gap to them, I don’t know.

“But it is not about us and them, it is about us and them and Liverpool and Arsenal and Chelsea and Spurs. It is not City and United. It is about the six.”

Mourinho has spent over £300 million since taking over at Old Trafford in 2016, bringing in the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic for big fees.