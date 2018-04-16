Wenger: Arsenal away form is ‘baffling’

Arsene Wenger admits he finds Arsenal’s away form “baffling” after they suffered yet another defeat on the road at Newcastle United.

The Gunners boasted a half-time lead at St James’s Park after Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock, and they had chances to increase that advantage.

However, second half goals from Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie inflicted a ninth away defeat of the season on Arsenal.

Although the Europa League semi-finalists remain in sixth spot, the gap with seventh placed Burnley is now just two points.

“It is a little bit of the story of the season away from home; we went 1-0 up, we don’t put the game to bed and we made mistakes defensively,” Wenger said.

“It’s baffling how we lost this game today because from those chances we lose 2-1. On the other hand, the result is there.

“How do we address it? By not making the same errors we have up to now, it’s quite baffling because traditionally we have been very strong away from home.

“I believe as well that this week we had to give a lot on Thursday night and the players who played on Thursday night you could see the game was a bit in their legs.”